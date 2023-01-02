Child tax credit changes for families this year

UTICA, N.Y. -- Tax season will be in full swing as of Jan 3. and most likely you aren't quite ready to file just yet.
While you're gathering the necessary documents to file such as W-2s or 1099s, there are some IRS changes you'll need to know about.
"Those with children are likely to see smaller refunds than they are used to...the child tax credit is going from $3,600 per person down to $2,000 per person," David Griffith of DK Griffith Financial said.
The tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18. Experts suggest waiting until the end of February or early March to start filing to ensure you have all the necessary documents to file.