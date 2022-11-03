Chimney fire in Frankfort almost destroys home

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A Frankfort family was trying to start a fire in their fireplace Thursday night, when it turned into a chimney fire instead.
Frankfort Center Fire Chief, Fred Distefano told NewsChannel 2 that the entire family was already out of the house when they arrived at Wildflower Circle, and the fire had already spread.
The roof and walls of the second floor were engulfed in flames and took Frankfort Center, Frankfort Hill and Schuyler Departments over an hour to get it under control.
The hydrant was over a mile away and the chief tells NewsChannel 2 that at no time were crews unable to get water on the fire.
He also says the home is luckily, not a total loss.