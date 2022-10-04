 Skip to main content
Chobani increasing pay for South Edmeston employees

Chobani increases wages 20-30 %

EDMESTON, N.Y. – Starting this month, Chobani has increased pay for their workers in South Edmeston.

The company says wages are increasing anywhere between 20% and 30% for their hourly manufacturing employees, that means starting salary will now be $18.50 per hour. The average salary at the business is $23.50.

In 2020 Chobani committed to a starting wage of at least $15 an hour for employees and says they are no stranger to investing in their people.

Chobani says, investing in employees pays off in productivity.

