Chowdown relocated to Frankfort following permit trouble

FRANKFORT, NY - The Herkimer Downtown Chowdown food truck event that's normally held in Myer’s Park in Herkimer was relocated to the Frankfort Marina Monday evening.
They had a great night for it too.
The smell of food, and the sound of music filled the air as folks came to the marina to check things out.
The reason for the last minute venue change was the organizer of the event, Dana Sherry who also happens to be the newly elected Herkimer village mayor, was informed Friday that her permit was being revoked for insurance reasons.
That’s when Herkimer’s neighbor to the west, stepped in.
"I ended up seeing a Facebook post on Saturday evening and it began from there,” said Frankfort village mayor Richard Adams. “I couldn't believe they weren't going to be able to do their event this week, and I started making phone calls the next morning to see if the opportunity was there to pick up and move the event to Frankfort"
"It (the insurance) was covered by the village. Always. I never had an issue, up to the election,” said Sherry. “So when the Mayor of Frankfort heard about that on Facebook, they offered up, the mayor and the board, offered up the use of the marina to have the Chowdown.”
The Downtown Chowdown is scheduled to return to Herkimer's Myer’s Park next Monday, July 4th.