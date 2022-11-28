Christian band, MercyMe to perform at The Stanley in March

UTICA, N.Y. -- MercyMe, a GRAMMY-nominated Christian music band, together with special guests Taya and Micah Tyler, will be performing at The Stanley Theatre on Mar. 2 at 7 p.m.
The group first got its start in 1994 in Edmond, Oklahoma and has since gained much success and recognition. They have been a part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and been guests on The Today Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and FOX & Friends. They have also been featured in Entertainment Weekly and The New York Times.
There is currently a pre-sale for tickets taking place until Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. You can use the code 'MERCY23' on the Ticketmaster website to buy them.
Tickets start at $44.50 and can be bought through that website or by calling The Stanley Theatre at 315-724-4000.