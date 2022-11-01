 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"Christmas and Crafts" at Turning Stone back this year

  • 0
Turning Stone, other OIN properties will require face masks in line with state mandate

VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas & Crafts at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be held this November at the Casino's Event Center.

The event will offer a mix of vendors, including jewelry, treats, New York State wineries, spirits and distilleries, crocheted items, wreaths, pet apparel and more.

Dates & Times are:

  • Friday, Nov. 25 from 5-9 p.m. 
  • Saturday Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Sunday Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for first responders, military and seniors, and $2 for children age 6-12. 

For more information visit this website