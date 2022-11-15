 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow this evening mixing with some rain,
freezing rain and sleet late after midnight into Wednesday
morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s
through the event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be
found across the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Christmas and Crafts returns to the Turning Stone Casino on Nov. 25

  • Updated
  • 0
Christmas and Crafts

VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas and Crafts at the Turing Stone Resort Casino will return from Nov. 25-27, in the casino's Event Center.

Dates & Times

  • Friday, November 25th, 5 pm-9 pm 
  • Saturday, November 26th, 10 am- 5 pm
  • Sunday November 27th 10 am- 4 pm

The event will feature a variety of vendors, including hand-made décor, jewelry, sweets, wine and more.

Ticket Cost: 

  • Adults $6.00
  • First Responders, Military and Seniors 55 and older $4.00
  • Children ages 6 - 12 $2.00

For more information and to see available ticket discounts, visit their website

Recommended for you