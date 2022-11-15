Christmas and Crafts returns to the Turning Stone Casino on Nov. 25

VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas and Crafts at the Turing Stone Resort Casino will return from Nov. 25-27, in the casino's Event Center.
Dates & Times
- Friday, November 25th, 5 pm-9 pm
- Saturday, November 26th, 10 am- 5 pm
- Sunday November 27th 10 am- 4 pm
The event will feature a variety of vendors, including hand-made décor, jewelry, sweets, wine and more.
Ticket Cost:
- Adults $6.00
- First Responders, Military and Seniors 55 and older $4.00
- Children ages 6 - 12 $2.00
For more information and to see available ticket discounts, visit their website.