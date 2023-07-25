Christmas In July: Stuff The Bus

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Christmas in July event was held in Utica from 4 until 8 p.m. at Canal Park in Utica on Tuesday, July 25.
The GPO Federal Credit Union What the Truck? Food Truck Rally is celebrating Christmas in July with many food trucks, live music from Amos Donnell and the Stuff The Bus Toy Drive.
The holiday toy drive was created back in 2008 to help make sure all local children can have a happy holiday season.
Since its inception, over 100,000 toys have been donated and given back to the children in the Mohawk Valley.
The Director of the Stuff The Bus Toy Drive is Liz Ellis, who is known as "Listen It's Liz" for Roser Communications.
Ellis said this summer event is the only one planned for Stuff The Bus before November.
"We are always looking to get a head start... we help over 30 local charities every single year so we are always looking for toys," Ellis said. "The number of people in need always increases so to have this be our kick off event is to remind people we're still here going and accepting toys."
If you brought a toy to donate Tuesday, you had the opportunity to enter for a chance to win tickets to Water Safari, Zac Brown Band, Fort Rickey and other places.
If you couldn't make it tonight, you can visit the Stuff The Bus Facebook page or their website.