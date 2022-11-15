 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN... Till 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A wintry mix changing to rain by daybreak.
The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the
higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Citizen Action NY holds Town Hall discussing school safety following Proctor stabbing

  • 0

Following Proctor Stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. -- Citizen Action NY, held a Town Hall this evening to discuss safety and equity in Utica Schools Tuesday.

The Town Hall was held following a recent stabbing that occurred in Proctor High School in October.

Parents, community members, and education activists met to discuss the situation and said an increase in police officers and metal detectors are not the solution. Instead, they want to see the Utica School District provide resources for mental health, restorative practices, and funding for after-school programs.

They are also asking the district to reconsider aspects of its code of conduct, which sets disciplinary guidelines. They feel these changes are necessary to create a more inclusive environment.

Organizers of Tuesday's event plan on presenting their findings at the next Utica School Board Meeting as well.

Recommended for you