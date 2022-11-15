Citizen Action NY holds Town Hall discussing school safety following Proctor stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. -- Citizen Action NY, held a Town Hall this evening to discuss safety and equity in Utica Schools Tuesday.
The Town Hall was held following a recent stabbing that occurred in Proctor High School in October.
Parents, community members, and education activists met to discuss the situation and said an increase in police officers and metal detectors are not the solution. Instead, they want to see the Utica School District provide resources for mental health, restorative practices, and funding for after-school programs.
They are also asking the district to reconsider aspects of its code of conduct, which sets disciplinary guidelines. They feel these changes are necessary to create a more inclusive environment.
Organizers of Tuesday's event plan on presenting their findings at the next Utica School Board Meeting as well.