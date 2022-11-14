City asking for artists input in renovating iconic "Sun Burst" mural

UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the announcement to renovate Liberty Bell Park in Utica, city officials are asking for the public's input.
More specifically artists who may want to create a new mural, commissioned by the city. The mayor wants to hear from any artist who thinks they can create a new design.
City hall says all proposals are welcomed from keeping what's left of the iconic sunburst to creating something brand new. Either way, the wall is in disrepair and needs to be fixed.
Top proposals will be made public.