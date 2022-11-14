 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

City asking for artists input in renovating iconic "Sun Burst" mural

park needs a new or updated mural

UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the announcement to renovate Liberty Bell Park in Utica, city officials are asking for the public's input.

More specifically artists who may want to create a new mural, commissioned by the city. The mayor wants to hear from any artist who thinks they can create a new design.

City hall says all proposals are welcomed from keeping what's left of the iconic sunburst to creating something brand new. Either way, the wall is in disrepair and needs to be fixed.

Top proposals will be made public.

