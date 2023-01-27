City of Utica and MVHS partner to redevelop St. Elizabeth Campus

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System have partnered on a redevelopment plan for the St. Elizabeth Campus.
The city and MVHS will share the cost of hiring a consultant team with experience in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation. The consultant team will help identify multiple re-use scenarios for the St. Elizabeth Campus. The public will be able to engage in the reviewing and selecting of preferred scenarios. The consultant team will detail steps toward implementing the new vision as well.
The plan will include anticipated costs and recommended creative options for public financing as well as cost estimates on the demolition of the buildings.
"The Wynn Hospital project has been a transformational project in the City of Utica and we need to make sure that positive transformation extends to the properties being vacated, particularly St. Elizabeth. While redeveloping this campus will be a challenge, it's also an opportunity to ensure our city and its neighborhoods continue to grow and thrive," Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri said.
MVHS and the city have laid out several principles for the re-use:
- For the Genesee Street frontage, provide for a mixture of uses consistent with the Genesee Street Corridor as it exists within that section of South Utica
- For the balance of the property, provide for upscale, single-family residential development with a mix of ownership styles
- Scale, style and architecture reflective of the surrounding neighborhoods and commercial districts
With Mohawk Valley EDGE assistance, a request for proposals was developed and advertised through the state's contract reporter. Responses are due on Feb. 16.