City of Utica looking to become Brownfield Opportunity Area; public meeting scheduled

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is taking the first step to address brownfields and try to turn them into economic development opportunities for the area.
Brownfields are abandoned or underutilized properties that are contaminated, which makes redevelopment difficult.
“The City has little to no ‘greenfield’ land available for development. Therefore, successful economic development for our future requires that we address contaminated sites – this Study is the first step in establishing such a process,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.
The city is using a $200,000 grant to support a study through the New York State Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) Program, which will help determine if the city qualifies for additional funding to redevelop brownfields like the Oriskany Street corridor, Baggs Square and along Leland and Wurz avenues.
If the city becomes a Brownfield Opportunity Area, it will receive financial and technical assistance from the state to revitalize the targeted areas.
The public and local business or property owners are invited to participate in a public meeting about the study on Monday, Feb. 28.
The meeting will be held virtually at 5 p.m.
For more information about the study or to join the meeting, click here.