City of Utica making changes to overnight parking

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be making changes to its overnight parking policy beginning the first of the New Year.
The passes will be changing from yellow to red for 2023, residents will need to bring in the old pass and re-apply, in an attempt to keep passes consistent with needs, addresses and other changes that may impact parking. Passes are limited to those who do not have proper parking at their home.
A change in the fee schedule has also been made:
- $125 in the first quarter
- $100 in the second quarter
- $75 in the third quarter
- $50 for the fourth quarter
Changes will begin Jan. 1 and a reminder that overnight passes are not valid during a snow emergency when all vehicles must be off city streets. If a vehicle is left on the street during a snow emergency it will be ticketed and/or towed.