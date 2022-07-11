City of Utica Youth Bureau partners with local talent for Summer Party

UTICA, N.Y. - Local rapper Eugene “G Swiss” Thomas and Illusionist Leon Etienne collaborated with the City of Utica Youth Bureau to throw a Summer Party at Hanna Park.
Burgers, balloon animals, face paintings, and food was available to everyone in attendance for free. Children and families also enjoyed live entertainment from local DJs and rapper G Swiss and a magic show Leon Etienne.
Both local artists say they are passionate about providing events for the community because they say not everyone has the same access to resources and entertainment.
"Some people might not be able to make it to the Stanley and might not be able to go to the AUD so it's really important that we provide these events for free, for the community, and high-quality entertainment because for some people it might be the only way they get exposed to it," said Etienne.
“The people and the community are everything. This is where I came from and with so much crazy stuff going on, negative going on in the World, you know all the positives are needed so I thought this would be a great time to put together something different like magic and music and this is what we ended up with," said Swiss.
Etienne said he grew up in West Utica and remembers the times when he also visited Hanna Park to enjoy live entertainment. He hopes he can also provide inspiration for kids who want to pursue their dreams.
"If I can do it, a kid from West Utica, right by Addison Miller, can go around the world, travel the six or seven continents, be on TV, they can do it too, it's just whatever they want to do that got to put their mind to it,” said Etienne.
G Swiss said although people in the community look up to him, his ultimate goal is to give back and provide resources and events to kids like the Summer Party.
"I'm a humble dude so I don't really look at the fame or people really looking up to me, I'm just a regular guy,” said Swiss. He added, “But I do appreciate people looking at me for inspiration and motivation. That's kind of like my whole reason for doing things, I want to inspire from our area and motivate them because like I said, there's so much negativity going on in the world... positivity and motivation are needed."
The event was free to the public.