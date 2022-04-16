Clash erupts, shots ring out among people in late-night gathering in Utica

UTICA, NY - A fight broke out among people in a late-night gathering in Utica Friday evening, later leading to gunfire, according to Utica Police.
The incident on the 2000 block of Noyes St., in Utica around 11:45 p.m.
Officers arrived to find several individuals standing in the roadway who said they were having a small gathering when several unknown individuals came to the residence and began to argue with them about being denied entry.
The unknown individuals were dressed in dark clothing with facemasks and began to fight the group, when police say at least one, likely two of them displayed handguns and started firing rounds at the crowd.
No one was injured during the incident.
Officers recovered eight spent shell casings on-scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police GIVE Unit at 315-520-0842.