Clinton Chamber shares passing of board president

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Chamber of Commerce shared Thursday the passing of its Board President, Karen Ostinett.
Ostinett served on the board of directors since 2007 and as president since 2015. She also worked at the Lutheran Home since 2005 and most recently served as the director of funds and volunteer development.
She was a huge part of the Clinton community and served many local organizations as well as the chamber.
The chamber said they will remember Ostinett for her contributions to the Clinton Community and her kind, gentle, humorous spirit.