Clinton High School students sickened by vape pen

CLINTON, NY – Multiple students received medical care Wednesday afternoon after police say they became ill while using one or more electronic cigarettes.
Oneida County 911 reports a call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. for Kirkland Police to respond to Clinton High School.
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says five students were sickened by a vape pen. Three, ages 15, 15 and 14, were taken to local hospitals and later released. Two other students were evaluated at the school.
As of the publication of this article, the sheriff was unable to say for certain how many students used the vape pens or how many vape pens were involved.
Kirkland Police have turned the investigation over to the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.
A similar incident was reported at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES in New Hartford back in December.