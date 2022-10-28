Clinton man arrested following a Domestic incident

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Antonio Springer of Clinton New York was arrested following an investigation involving reports of a Domestic incident made to police on Friday.
Springer was arrested and charged with Harassment, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Resisting Arrest.
Springer was then transported to the Kurt B Wyman Law Enforcement Building where he was processed and held at the Oneida County Jail Pending arraignment.
The investigation was conducted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office with help from the New York State Police.