Clinton Native survives Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, FL – Clinton Native and 2013 Notre Dame Graduate, turned Naples resident, Michael Kalil, told us his story on how he survived Hurricane Ian. He says, he wasn’t worried about the storm at first.
Michael Kalil expected everything to go as usual one week ago when he closed his golf course for the incoming storm. He expected the “hurricane” to be just another tropical storm and believed it would pass, in hopes of re-opening business by the end of last week.
Despite being in an evacuation zone, he chose to ride out the storm at home with his wife. The couple had just moved in this past New Year’s Eve.
They were in the thick of it Kalil says, when things started to get pretty scary, trees started bending in half, lights were flickering, and the wind was so loud it “sounded like a freight train.”
Once the storm had passed Kalil and his wife realized they had made it out alive, their home sustained minimal damage. His wife’s business in down town Naples was not as lucky. The location had 5 feet of water inside. She now must start from scratch.
The couple says they feel lucky to have made it out of the storm with minimal damage and know others were not so lucky.
Kalil owns a golf course in Naples which did not sustain any damage. He opened the club up to its members, many of which live in downtown and were not as lucky as him. He gave them a place to come in and get cleaned up and connect to internet.
The storm Kalil says, is a reminder of just how powerful Mother Nature is. And that it is good idea to listen to those warnings and take those extra precautions to be safe.