Clinton pumpkin weighs in at just over 1,952 pounds

CLINTON, N.Y. – A pumpkin on Brimfield Street in Clinton is causing quite a scene, weighing in at just over 1,952 pounds!
Tia Elow and her brother, Todd Kogut, tried growing pumpkins for the first time this year and had what some may say, a very successful go at it. The pumpkin wouldn’t stop growing and ended up taking over half of Elow’s backyard garden. She says it was averaging 50 pounds a day.
Once this sister/brother duo began to realize just how big their pumpkin was getting, they decided to enter it into a competition. Elow and Kogut placed second in a Saratoga Springs contest, just 50 pounds shy of winning first.
The pumpkin will we brought to the farmers market on Thursday, in The Village Green, if you want to come see it in person.