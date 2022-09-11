Clinton remembers one of their own on 9/11

CLINTON, NY - The village of Clinton held a 9/11 memorial ceremony to remember a native son who lost his life on September 11th.
Edward Porter Felt was one of the passengers on United Flight 93 which went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The passengers on that plane overpowered the hijackers and forced the plane to crash before it could hit its intended target.
He was remembered this afternoon, at the Flight 93 Memorial which bears his name, and tells the story of the brave men and women of that flight who sacrificed their lives.
Dr. Steve Grimm, a flight 93 memorial committee member, read a letter from felt's brother, Gordon to those in attendance.
"They lost their lives, but won the battle. In doing so they saved countless additional lives in Washington DC, and most likely preserved the greatest symbol of our democracy. Let us be inspired by the actions of those that we lost, and let us remember who we became on September 12th".
The names of all 40 passengers and crew who perished on United Flight 93 were read aloud by the Clinton High School Chamber Singers, who also performed the national anthem.