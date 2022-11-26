Clinton shoppers celebrate Small Business Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. - The holiday shopping season is in full swing and that's good news for retailers, but Saturday is all about the local mom and pop stores in our communities.
It's Small Business Saturday, where the focus is on the little guy, or girl.
In Clinton, shoppers were checking out all the locally owned businesses on Park Row. These shops went through some difficult times the past few years during the pandemic, and having a specific day focused on them means a lot. It means you're not only supporting these small businesses, you're supporting the communities they're in.
"When you support small business, you're supporting families. Families that make a living off of these businesses,” says Amity Messett, whose family owns and operates the Rainbow Cupboard and Dreamy’s Candy. “It tells us how much we mean to the community, and us putting money back into the community where we live, and them putting money back into the community where they live, it really does mean everything”.
Small business owners say if you're looking for that special, one of a kind gift that no one else has, local shops like theirs are the place to go.