CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons moves to new location in New Hartford

Ribbon cutting today to celebrate

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their move into a newly renovated building on Seneca Turnpike on Wednesday.

The new building, previously Alfredo’s and then Daniele’s Banquet House, has been completely renovated into a one-story medical office, complete with a lot of parking and a grand entrance.

“We hope patients will find our new location comfortable, clean and convenient. While we are proud of our new space, we are most proud of our loyal staff and patients who are the reason our practice thrives and continues to grow.” A statement from CNY Eye said. 

CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons has been serving their patients for over 50 years, providing eye care as well as eye consultation and surgery.

Mark Elias, MD, brought the first eye laser to the greater Utica/Rome area back in 1982. The practice was managed for several decades by Drs. Cynthia Parlato and Kenneth Novak who continued to build the practice.

Dr. Lorna Grant, joined in 2014 and Dr. Smajkan in 2019. Dr. Grant now leads the practice at the new location and is actively recruiting another Ophthalmologist.