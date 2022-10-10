CNY firefighters train for electric vehicle fires in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y.-- They require no gas, they're energy efficient and they're causing headaches for firefighters around the world. That's why Westmoreland Assistant Fire Chief David Hartwell felt it was important to hold a training on electric vehicle fires.
"Today, going forward, we learning a lot of what we don't know about electric vehicles and how they are changing the type of response that volunteer and career departments are responding to calls," Hartwell said
Unlike regular vehicles, Electric vehicles don't run on gas or diesel, they run off of electricity. That electricity is stored under the car in banks of lithium-ion batteries. Should those battery banks become damaged. Like in a crash, they have the potential to catch fire. A fire that is not easily put out.
Thomas Miller, who led the class, says more water is required to fight these fires. A lot more.
"It's not as simple as just throw some water on it. A typical electric vehicle fire requires 3-8,000 gallons of water. That’s up to ten times as much water as a regular vehicle fire." Miller explained
Miller is an instructor at the West Virginia University Fire Science Program. He travels the country teaching firefighters about the dangers of electric vehicle fires. One of the biggest dangers he says, Is the risk of explosion during a fire.
According to Miller, "Under the right conditions, it has the potential to detonate and or otherwise fragment. It is a secondary consideration. The primary consideration is thermal runaway."
Thermal runaway begins when the heat generated within a battery exceeds the amount of heat that is dissipated to its surroundings. The most common causes of thermal runaway are damage to the battery or a manufacturing issue that causes the battery to short circuit. One battery cell will overheat and transfer heat to the neighboring battery cells and soon, thermal runaway.
While there are guides available from manufacturers about dealing with electric vehicles, it may not be getting to first responders.
"There hasn't really been an over push to push it out to first responders, that initiative is changing. More and more manufacturers like GM and Toyota are pushing to get that information out." Miller said.
As with any lithium-ion batteries, you should always follow the manufacturer's recommendations for charging and maintenance. And ensure home charging units for electric vehicles are installed by an approved electrician.