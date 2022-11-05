Utica, N.Y.— MVCC hosted this year's CNY Hackathon at their Utica campus on Sherman Drive. The 2 day event which started Friday, featured not only college students, but for the first time local college students as well. In all, some 80 students participated. The hackathon is a regional collaboration among central New York colleges, where the students team up in challenges that have them defend their virtual systems from attacks by local cyber professionals. The simulation provides the students with hands on experience in the field of cyber security.
CNY Hackathon held at MVCC
BenKinne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today