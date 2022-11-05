 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CNY Hackathon held at MVCC

  • 0

Utica, N.Y.— MVCC hosted this year's CNY Hackathon at their Utica campus on Sherman Drive. The 2 day event which started Friday, featured not only college students, but for the first time local college students as well. In all, some 80 students participated. The hackathon is a regional collaboration among central New York colleges, where the students team up in challenges that have them defend their virtual systems from attacks by local cyber professionals. The simulation provides the students with hands on experience in the field of cyber security.

Recommended for you