...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Tuesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

CNY Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Ride For Kids

CNY Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Ride For Kids

Numerous people participated in the 2023 CNY Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Ride For Kids.

The 26th annual Central New York Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Ride For Kids took place on Sunday.

The motorcycle ride started at the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company and ended at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center in Old Forge.

The ride is held each year to bring awareness to pediatric brain tumors and to raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Kristie Russitano is the current Event Chair of the CNY Ride For Kids.

Russitano got involved with the ride 15 years ago after her son was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

According to Russitano, the federal government only donates 4% of cancer funding towards pediatric cancer. This is why pediatric research relies so heavily on individual organizations to get additional funding.

The Fundraising goal for the event was $35,000 and the money raised will go towards pediatric cancer research projects and families who are effected by the disease.