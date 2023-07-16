CNY Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Ride For Kids

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 26th annual Central New York Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Ride For Kids took place on Sunday.
The motorcycle ride started at the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company and ended at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center in Old Forge.
The ride is held each year to bring awareness to pediatric brain tumors and to raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
Kristie Russitano is the current Event Chair of the CNY Ride For Kids.
Russitano got involved with the ride 15 years ago after her son was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
According to Russitano, the federal government only donates 4% of cancer funding towards pediatric cancer. This is why pediatric research relies so heavily on individual organizations to get additional funding.
The Fundraising goal for the event was $35,000 and the money raised will go towards pediatric cancer research projects and families who are effected by the disease.