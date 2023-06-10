CNY Relay for Life 2023

Rome, N.Y. -- Delta Lake State Park hosted Central New York's Relay for Life this afternoon.
Survivors, caregivers, and family all came out to donate, support each other, and remember those that were taken by cancer.
As Relay for Life does each year, they had the survivors, and their caregivers, take a lap around a marked off area in the park. While they did so, those supporting the survivors and caregivers would cheer the survivors on for their courage in finishing or continuing their fight against cancer.
We spoke with Robert Elinskas, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society, said this whole event is like one big support group in many ways.
"I mean there's really nothing that can describe the feeling of seeing all the survivors lined up and walking and celebrating with their caregivers, their family, and just being able to celebrate the victory they have. maybe some of them are still in treatment, but just being able to be here is a victory in so many ways."
So far this year they've raised around $87,000. If you'd like to make a donation, you can visit their event website at: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=105421