CNY Ride for Kids raises funds for Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

DEERFIELD, NY – A picture-perfect day for the 25th annual CNY Ride for Kids.
Approximately 175 motorcycle enthusiasts took part in the ride which raises funds for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The riders left the Deerfield fire station around 10:45 Sunday morning and headed up Route 12 to Old Forge for a chicken barbeque.
The theme of this year’s ride was “super heroes”.
“Our children are our super heroes,” said ride coordinator Kristie Russatano. “We have super hero capes on to represent that, but everybody here, whether they’re wearing a cape or not, is a super hero in these kids’ eyes. They came out here to support the kids and their families and they truly are super heroes. You don’t have to wear a cape, or have super powers to be a super hero.”
Ride officials estimate they were able to raise $30,000 with this year’s ride.
The money raised will all go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation to be used for research and to help families with day-to-day expenses.