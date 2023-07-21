CNY Teen Arrested on 53 Felonies and 17 Misdemeanors Related to Illegal Firearms

HASTINGS, N.Y. -- The New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit concluded a month-long investigation into illegal firearms trafficking in Oswego County yesterday.
David M. Desimone III, 18, from Hastings was arrested for 53 felonies and 17 misdemeanors related to illegal firearms.
Police said that in November 2022, CSU conducted a previous criminal search warrant and an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) search order at the Desimone home.
During that search warrant, items were seized, and an arrest was made.
It's alleged by State Police that Desimone was selling firearms over the "dark web" and also in-person.
"Desimone is the subject of an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which restricts him from possessing any weapons," police said.
The Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the United States Postal Inspector, The Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Oswego County DA’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office assisted State Police.
"The Community Stabilization Unit is a new state police unit created in June 2021 to combat violent crimes, firearms, narcotics and human trafficking," police said.