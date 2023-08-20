CNY Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk Held In Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV)- The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in Utica began at 9 a.m. at the Sherman Drive and Utica Memorial Parkway intersection.
The initial run was created in New York City to honor the final footsteps of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001.
Siller, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. When he heard the news, he called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear.
Siller then drove his truck to the entrance of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (formerly known as the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel), but it had already been closed for security purposes.
Determined to carry out his duty, Siller strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.
The information above was provided by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Around 800 participants either ran or walked through the streets of Utica during the annual Central New York Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk.
Volunteer Co-Director of the CNY Tunnel to Towers Foundation Phil Trzcinski said the event is very important to hold in Utica as it has now spread to over 75 different events after the initial event was held in 2002.
"The first year we started out we had people asking 'what is the foundation?,' 'what is it that you do? I've never heard of it' and in only two short years with these events... we have people coming to us now wanting to be a part of the event," Trzcinski said.
A link to the Tunnel to Tower Central New York Facebook page can be found here.
A list of the 2023 Tunnel to Tower Foundation events can be found here.