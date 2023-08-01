CNY Tunnel to Towers Run and Walk Just Weeks Away

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's less than three weeks away. It's the annual Tunnel to Towers Run and Walk.
Registration numbers are double what they were this time last year.
The first two years of the event, it was the Utica Tunnel to Towers.
This year, it's named the Central New York Tunnel to Towers.
Today, the New York State Assembly and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon recognized the 5K as a regional event today.
"This is the first year we've included Watertown, Syracuse and Binghamton," Phil Trzcinski, director of the event, said.
"The first year we did this, we were reaching out to everyone asking for their help, asking for sponsors, asking for organizations to take part. Now we are growing," Trzcinski said.
The Central New York Tunnel to Towers is August 20 at 9 a.m.
The 5k run and walk starts at the 9/11 Memorial on the Parkway and finishes in downtown Utica.
The money raised provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families.
Tunnel to Towers is named for Stephen Siller, a NYC firefighter who responded to the 9/11 attacks by running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers with all of his gear strapped to his back.
