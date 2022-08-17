CNY Veterans Outreach Center kicks off food drive to benefit local veterans

The Parkway Center in Utica held its 9/11 day of service kickoff Wednesday morning.
Starting Wednesday, the food pantry at the CNY Veterans Outreach Center is reminding people to make donations of non-perishable food items for local veterans who depend on it.
“Our food pantry operates on donations, so this goes a long way,” Scott Zoeckler, the housing director for the outreach center says. “We service over 160 veterans and a lot of times our pantry stays full, but during the summer months, it can sometimes get kind of bare, so these donations go a long way in supporting veterans in our community.”
If you are looking to donate, food donations can be brought to the Utica City Hall, The Parkway Center in Utica as well as Verona beach.
Donations will be accepted up until Sept. 8.