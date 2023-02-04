 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

CNY Wing Wars raise money for Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation

  • 0

The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation hosted the 6th annual CNY Wing Wars at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, NY - The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation hosted the 6th annual CNY Wing Wars Saturday, at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro.

12 local restaurants competed for bragging rights, and to raise money for a worthy cause. Admission to Wing Wars was $30 per ticket, and included a slice of cheese pizza, a dozen wings (one from each participant) and a free beer or soda.

After sampling the wings, attendees voted for the best and most unique wing.  A panel of celebrity judges including WKTV’s Kristen Copeland also voted on their favorites for most unique and best wing.

The money raised from the event will go to help local people in our area, who are being treated for cancer.

"We help with gas, rent, groceries, utility bills, needed equipment, and supplies,” says Chubbuck Foundation spokesperson, Barbara Chubbuck. “In some cases we help with child care, if they need a child watched so they can get to treatment”. 

Chubbuck went on to say, “There's all different flavors, all different styles. I've seen honey barbecue, I've seen a Hawaiian one in there. There's a variety to taste from, that's what makes it harder to judge.”

The public’s choice for best wing are:

1st place – Ray Brothers BBQ

2nd place – Knucklehead’s

3rd place – Utica BBQ

The public’s choice for most unique wing are:

1st place – Pizza Boys

2nd place – The Celtic Harp

3rd place - Pizzeria Italia

The celebrity judges’ choice for best wing are:

1st place - Ray Brothers BBQ

2nd place – Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza

3rd place - Knucklehead’s

The celebrity judges’ choice for most unique wing are:

1st place – Pizza Boys

2nd place - Ray Brothers BBQ

3rd place - Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza

Recommended for you