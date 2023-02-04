CNY Wing Wars raise money for Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation

WHITESBORO, NY - The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation hosted the 6th annual CNY Wing Wars Saturday, at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro.
12 local restaurants competed for bragging rights, and to raise money for a worthy cause. Admission to Wing Wars was $30 per ticket, and included a slice of cheese pizza, a dozen wings (one from each participant) and a free beer or soda.
After sampling the wings, attendees voted for the best and most unique wing. A panel of celebrity judges including WKTV’s Kristen Copeland also voted on their favorites for most unique and best wing.
The money raised from the event will go to help local people in our area, who are being treated for cancer.
"We help with gas, rent, groceries, utility bills, needed equipment, and supplies,” says Chubbuck Foundation spokesperson, Barbara Chubbuck. “In some cases we help with child care, if they need a child watched so they can get to treatment”.
Chubbuck went on to say, “There's all different flavors, all different styles. I've seen honey barbecue, I've seen a Hawaiian one in there. There's a variety to taste from, that's what makes it harder to judge.”
The public’s choice for best wing are:
1st place – Ray Brothers BBQ
2nd place – Knucklehead’s
3rd place – Utica BBQ
The public’s choice for most unique wing are:
1st place – Pizza Boys
2nd place – The Celtic Harp
3rd place - Pizzeria Italia
The celebrity judges’ choice for best wing are:
1st place - Ray Brothers BBQ
2nd place – Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza
3rd place - Knucklehead’s
The celebrity judges’ choice for most unique wing are:
1st place – Pizza Boys
2nd place - Ray Brothers BBQ
3rd place - Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza