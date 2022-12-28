Coast Guard Auxiliary's Sylvan Beach Flotilla 26 looking for people to join team

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. -- Leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Sylvan Beach Flotilla 26 are in need of a few people to join their team.
They are looking for individuals to help promote boating safety and support Coast Guard search and rescue. According to Flotilla Commander John Conroy and Vice Commander Sara Barden, the Coast Guard Auxiliary has something for almost anyone because there are so many different roles.
“They range from administrative duties and boating safety classes to public affairs and food service to safety patrols and search-and-rescue,” Conroy said.
“It doesn’t matter whether someone is experienced or new to an area of interest. We provide the training that leads to Coast Guard certification,” Barden said.
For more information on how to apply you can email the Auxiliary.