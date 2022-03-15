Colgate gives the Village of Hamilton a boost of Madness

HAMILTON, N.Y.-- March Madness season is upon us, and few collegiate sporting events provide as much action throughout a singular month as college basketball's biggest tournament.
But, in the village of Hamilton, residents are having plenty of reasons to celebrate and get ready to rep their finest maroon colors as much as possible.
This Friday, Colgate's Men's Hockey team will play in Lake Placdid against Quinnipiac in the Semi-Final of the ECAC Tournament. A few hours later, the men's basketball team will take on 3 Seed Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
Both teams have had upset wins this year and have made what you could call 'cinderella runs'. Nicki Moore, Colgate's Vice President and Director of Athletics, said the fans finally being back in the arena after being gone for so long, gives the players the boost they need.
"The students have made such a difference just being around the glass making a bunch of noise. They got the wave going at one point during the game last wednesday and it makes a huge difference," Moore said.
Although there will be cohorts of Raider fans going to Lake Placid and Milwaukee, most of the Colgate supporters will be watching the game from home or going out to local establishments to watch with friends and family.
For Rusch's Bar & Grill in Hamilton, one waitress, who says she's worked there since day one, said when Colgate athletics do well, it normally means a busy crowd.
"It's going to be 'okay' be on your toes and be ready to work later," Linda Safford said.
One avid fan of Colgate sports is Village Mayor, Ruthann Loveless. She says that the support of the athletes and teams give the entire economy a boost when playoffs roll around.
"Not only do they attend the athletic events, they also go downtown and help out retail establishments and our restaurants," Loveless said.
Puck drop for the hockey game is at 4 p.m. in Herb Brooks Arena at the Olympic Center.
For the basketball team, they'll tip off at 9:50 pm at the Fizerv Forum.