Colgate students admit to vandalizing giant Menorah near Colgate University campus

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to around two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and could potentially bring down tree branches that could lead to scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly depending on location and elevation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and confidence increases. &&