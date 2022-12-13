 Skip to main content
Colgate students admit to vandalizing giant Menorah near Colgate University campus

  Updated
  • 0

Colgate vandalism

HAMILTON, N.Y. -- Last week a giant Menorah was knocked over and vandalized near Colgate University at the Hamilton Chabad. Two Colgate students have come forward and admitted to being intoxicated and causing the vandalism.

Tuesday night a rededication was held for a brand new Menorah that will replace the vandalized one. A large crowd of Colgate students and community members, both Jewish and non-Jewish, braved the frigid temperatures to take part in the event.

Following the vandalism incident, a group of Colgate students set up a 'Go Fund Me' to replace the damaged Menorah. So far they have raised over $20,000. If you would like to make a donation to the Hamilton Chabad visit that 'Go Fund Me' page.

