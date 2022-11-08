Colgate University holding ceremony to return artifacts to Oneida Indian Nation

HAMILTON, N.Y. -- Colgate University will be holding a ceremony to return more than 1,500 cultural artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation from the University's, Longyear Museum of Anthropology collections.
The items returned, some of them dating back to 1600, will include several different ceremonial objects as well as items associated with burial.
The ceremony is part of a long history between the two that began back in 1995 when the remains of seven Oneida ancestors and eight associated funerary objects were returned to the Oneida Indian Nation.
Colgate University plans to do more ceremonies like this one in the future as they continue to identify with the help of the Oneida Indian Nation, sacred and significant objects within the University's collections.
The ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. at Colgate University's, Chapel House.