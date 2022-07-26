CollegeWorks students receive their diplomas

UTICA, NY - Some very hard working students are now college graduates, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter and Mohawk Valley Community College.
It’s a special program called CollegeWorks.
It's for people with intellectual and other disabilities. The program allows them to focus on vocational training skills on the MVCC campus and in the community.
In its 18-year history, more than 125 students have graduated from the program. Many are now working and living independently in the community.
"The lessons learned in CollegeWorks are lessons that will be carried with you throughout your lives,” said keynote speaker Kerri Neifeld, who is the OPWDD commissioner. “I'm not only talking about academics. I'm talking about the confidence that you've developed when you try something new that you wouldn't have tried before you attended this program. I'm talking about the practical skills that you honed while you were here. How to be a good neighbor, a team player, a good friend, and how to respond when conflict arises."
Congratulations to the CollegeWorks class of 2022.