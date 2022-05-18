Comets fans chomping at the bit for biggest game of the season

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Comets are coming home for what will be their biggest game of the season. Currently, they're tied up at two-a-piece with the Rochester Americans in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. All that's left is for game five, and that'll be at the Adirondack Bank Center when it matters most.
"They make their presence known all in white," Comets Head Coach, Kevin Dineen said.
The Comets have definitely gone through some ups and downs during this series, but when they picked up the 4-2 win in Rochester on Tuesday, it got the fans amped up to come back to Utica for game 5. Season ticket holder, Russ Deetz, said he couldn't be happier to have another opportunity to cheer on his team.
"It's going to be fantastic, it's going to be out of this world," Deetz said
But, he wasn't sure it would even happen. He, along with all of Comets nation held their breath when Utica was going on the road down 2-1. Now that they won, and have some momentum, Deetz thinks nothing can stop them.
"They came through last night. They played a great game last night, so I think they're going to pull it off I'm looking forward to it," Deetz said.
Deetz wasn't the only fan that was excited to pile into the Aud for game 5 though. Comets Vice President, Adam Pawlick, said tickets were piling up from online orders before game 4 even ended.
"Once it became 4-0, going into the third period, the tickets started to fly last night, and then throughout the night," Pawlick said.
Pawlick said that over 500 tickets were sold after the Comets won on Tuesday, and that seats are quickly selling out. He expects it to be a packed house come puck drop. Ultimately, that packed house only impacts one thing. Well, really five, and those are the players on the ice for the Comets during the game.
Coach Dineen said he and the players know the amount of love they get from Comets nation is real, and they're excited to keep soaking it all in when they skate out to the ice on Thursday.
"Our players certainly feel that they have the support of the community, and I think the community knows we're all here in town," Dineen said.