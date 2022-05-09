Comets fans start the party early

Utica, N.Y. -- The Utica Comets pep rally took place at Babe's on Monday evening in preparation for their big Calder Cup playoff matchup with the Rochester Americans on Tuesday.
There was live music, pictures with the mascot Naudie, a chance to buy tickets and of course white t-shirts for the big whiteout for the game.
"Well first and foremost I think it's awesome for the fan base," says Andrew Leary from Westmoreland. "It's great to see that the fans can actually experience hockey and its most trophy-esque situation."
The Comets will play the Americans on Tuesday at 7pm at the Adirondack Bank Center.