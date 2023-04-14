Comets Guide Dog prepares for new role

Utica, N.Y.-- If you've been to a Comets game in the last two seasons, you've probably seen Comet, the yellow lab sponsored by the team as a freedom guide dog in training. Friday's game at the Adirondack Bank Center was the final regular season home game for the 2022-23 season for the team and also the Comet's final game as a member of the Utica Comets Family.
"It could be Comet's last game, we hope it's not, he's a great dog, fans love him, he's been friends with all the fans, we have people coming and giving him treats now. So, hopefully he'll be back for the playoffs," said Joe Luker, who helped raise Comet.
Comet will soon begin a new role, help a person in need.
"He will be going to a legally blind person once he is fully trained, he's been here since the beginning of last year and has been a fan favorite as far as I can tell," Luker explained.
Luker is hopeful that Comet will serve his new role well.
"Hopefully he'll be a good guide dog for a blind person."