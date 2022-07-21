Comets unveil full 2022-23 schedule

Utica, NY – The Utica Comets and the American Hockey League (AHL) announced today the details of the 2022-2023 season schedule.
The season will begin on the road at Hershey against the Bears, while the home opener will be held on Monday, October 17. against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m inside the Adirondack Bank Center. The tenth season of Utica Comets hockey features 15 Friday home games along with 10 games on Saturday and two on Sunday afternoon.
The team will play its annual Veterans Day Game on Friday, November 11 against the Laval Rocket. The longest home-stand of the season takes place from April 2 to April 14. The Galaxy Cup between the North Division Comets and the Syracuse Crunch will be decided over 14 games starting on November 12 in Syracuse and culminating in the final game of the regular season on April 15 in Syracuse.
Other teams within the North Division will see the Comets battle the Rochester Americans 10 times while taking on the Cleveland Monsters eight times. Their divisional Canadian opponents, the Laval Rocket, Belleville Senators, and Toronto Marlies will face Utica six times this season.
For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.
Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/tickets. Single game tickets will be on sale later in the summer.