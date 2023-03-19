Common Council to vote on Mayor's budget Monday

Utica, N.Y.-- The clock is ticking for the Utica City Council to approve the mayor's budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. If they don't reach a majority vote by Monday, the city could default. Last month, Mayor Palmieri proposed a $79.8 million budget to the city's board of estimate and apportionment. For the fifth straight year, the budget did not include a tax increase. The common council decided not to vote on the proposal during last week's meeting to make amendments regarding additional funds allocated to Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society's contract with the city, the mayoral department's salary allocation to reflect the loss of a chief of staff position and to discuss concerns regarding contracts with the union for the Utica fire department. For the proposal to pass, five out of 9 council members must vote to approve it. According to Common Council president Mike Galime, should the council fail to approve the budget tomorrow, another special vote would need to be scheduled.
“The council would have to schedule another special meeting. They'll be against the Charter and late on the actual budget vote. But as I said, I anticipate the council will move tomorrow.” Galime explained. The meeting will take place at 4:30 on Monday in the Common Council chambers at City Hall.