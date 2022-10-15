Community advocate Patrick Johnson passes away

UTICA, N.Y.—There is both sadness and gratitude in Utica tonight. The city has lost an advocate and friend, with the passing, this morning, of Patrick Johnson, who was battling cancer. Johnson was program director of 'Save our Streets,' a program of the Oneida County District Attorney's office.
The 'street team' was a division of save our streets.
Like the name suggests, the team consisted of members who would go up to at-risk youth on Utica’s streets, offering them direction toward a positive life, trying to save them from a life of crime and, a death from it.
Patrick Johnson tirelessly worked to improve race relations in our community and to shepherd inner city
youth away from a life of gun violence, and toward accomplishing all he knew they were capable of. One of his most prized projects was hoops and dreams.
There is a candlelight vigil planned for Patrick Johnson at 7:00 tonight at Kemble Park, in Utica.
Utica mayor, Robert Palmieri, has ordered all flags flown at half-staff this week, to honor Johnson’s legacy.