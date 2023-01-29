Community College president issues statement after alum is killed in snowmobile accident

JOHNSTOWN, NY (WKTV) - The President of Fulton-Montgomery Community College, Dr. Gregory Truckenmiller, has released a statement in connection to the death of an alumni and volunteer assistant coach in a snowmobile accident last week.
“Our entire campus community sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Todd Wheaton. Todd was an FMCC alumni and a volunteer assistant coach for our men’s basketball program."
Truckenmiller goes on to say that the college has resources available for the campus community to assist our students and staff during this difficult time.
Wheaton's snowmobile went through the ice on Peck's Lake on Thursday according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department.
According to the sheriff's office, Wheaton and friends came across a running stream where they encountered open water. Two went into the water. The third friend was able to help one of them get out and attempted to save Wheaton but was not successful.
A dive team found Wheaton's body Friday morning.
The sheriff's office is urging people to stay off the lake.
Peck's Lake is south of Caroga Lake.