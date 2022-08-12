Community grieves 29-year-old after fatal car crash

UTICA, N.Y. - A family mourns the loss of 29-year-old Quadre DeBerry after a fatal car accident earlier in the week claimed his life.
Paulette Anderson, DeBerry’s mother, said it almost didn’t feel real when she got the call.
One thing she and DeBerry said to each other before leaving the house was “I love you, be safe.” DeBerry usually responded “always.”
“I'm going to miss that always... that's just something that's just something I’m really going to miss,” said Anderson.
Utica Police were dispatched to I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 Ramp around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a car overturned with two men lying outside of it. Police say both men were ejected from the vehicle.
DeBerry was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries. 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is currently intubated and in critical condition.
The family of DeBerry described him as caring, selfless, outgoing, and an outdoorsman. A candlelight vigil was held a day after the accident estimated 200 people were in attendance. DeBerry’s sister, Quateara McGirt, said he was loved by many.
“He had the biggest heart, he dropped everything for anybody to do something for somebody,” said McGirt.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash and who was the driver. The Accident Reconstruction team is also looking into whether speed is a factor.
Anderson said if speed is a factor, she cautions everyone to remember the risk of speeding.
“This is dangerous, this is nothing that’s fun, it’s not fun to speed, you don’t know what could happen… look what happened,” said Anderson.
DeBerry leaves behind a fiance who’s seven months pregnant and a two-year-old son. Details of his funeral will soon be released by the family.