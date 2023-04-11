Congressman Brandon Williams holds town hall at Strough Middle School in Rome

ROME, NY – Congressman Brandon Williams is holding a series of town hall meetings throughout the 22nd congressional district. His first such meetings, since being elected to office.
Tuesday evening he made a stop in Rome, appearing at Strough Middle School. Upon arriving he was met by a group of demonstrators from Indivisible Mohawk Valley. "We want our congressman to protect our future which means keeping programs that are vital to our lives like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid whole" says Sarah Reeske.
Inside, the congressman answered a number of pre-submitted questions on a variety of topics, including gun violence, social security, mental health, and the war in Ukraine.
For the most part the crowd was respectful, holding up red cards when they disagreed with him. One audience member shouted his disapproval of the congressman, yelling that “You are not entitled to our respect. You earn it through your work and your actions. Go back to Texas.”
Williams finished the town hall by telling the crowd “We better have more serious leadership. We better have leadership that understands the complexities of what's happening in our economy, complexities that are happening on the global stage, the complexities that are happening in our military, and in our society, because these are dangerous times”.
Williams is scheduled to hold two more town hall meetings. He’ll be at the Morrisville-Eaton high school on Thursday, April 13th, and in New Hartford on May 1st at the Bradley Elementary School on Oxford Road.
Both are scheduled to begin at 6:30pm