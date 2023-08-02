Congressman Williams Cleared by Doctors to Resume Work

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKTV) -- U.S. Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) has been cleared by doctors at George Washington University Hospital to resume work duties after an unexpected stay.

Williams had heart bypass surgery in Syracuse mid-July. He was admitted to the hospital, in Washington, last week.

Rep. Williams Facing Complications Following Heart Bypass Surgery, Will Miss Votes The office of Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) announced that the representative will miss the rest of the voting calendar this week.

According to a release, "Williams will be leading an official Congressional Member Delegation (CODEL) to several of our nation’s most preeminent energy research facilities—touring nuclear energy facilities, research laboratories, and discussing federal policies that will enhance America’s energy futures."

“Today’s clearance by my medical team allows me to get back to work on behalf of the constituents of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley,” Congressman Brandon Williams said.

“On this CODEL," he said, "I am focused on working with our federal agencies to promote policies that will make energy production in America reliable, responsible, resilient, and affordable, and will lead the world in innovation that will transform America’s energy supply for generations to come.”