Congressman Williams continues town hall tour

NEW HARTFORD, NY - Congressman Brandon Williams was back in Oneida County Monday evening for another town hall meeting. This time at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford.
As with his other town halls, the congressman was greeted by members of Indivisible Mohawk Valley who stood outside the school holding signs in protest. Another group backing the congressman was also there waving small American flags to show their support.
Inside, Williams updated residents on how things were going in Washington. Things that affected not only the nation, but folks right here at home.
The congressman also answered a series of pre-selected questions that were submitted by the audience, his backers holding up green cards in support of his answers, and members of Indivisible Mohawk Valley, holding up red cards in disagreement.
Among the questions asked, when does he plan to move into the district as he promised?
"You know when I first got into this race, I was actually in the middle of whatever that district was before they redrew the lines back in May. The State Assembly, the State Senate, are actually considering redistricting congressional lines again. So it would be awfully foolish of me, don't you think, to sell my farm and then move somewhere, and have the lines change yet again. So there's some uncertainty that's hanging over us".
Congressman Williams's town hall in Camillus, was supposed to take place Tuesday, but had to be rescheduled to May 19th, due to the passing of his mother-in-law.