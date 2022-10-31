Cooperstown fire destroys entire home

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- A resident in Cooperstown is without a home after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.
Cooperstown Fire Chief, Mike Molloy told NewsChannel 2 that the homeowner had just finished mowing the lawn and parked his mower next to the attached garage when the mower suddenly caught fire, spread up the side of the garage and onto the roof. It then spread into the home as well.
Crews from five companies helped put the flames out, the home, located on Hooligan Hill Road, off Route 80, is considered a total loss.
The homeowner did make it out safely.